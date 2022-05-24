The RAW Women’s Title match at WWE Hell In a Cell has been changed to a Triple Threat.

Last week’s RAW saw Asuka defeat Becky Lynch to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, for a title match at Hell In a Cell. Lynch complained to Adam Pearce on this week’s RAW, about the ending to last week’s match and how Asuka used her mist, so Pearce gave her another chance.

The main event of tonight’s RAW saw Lynch defeat Asuka, while Belair watched from ringside. WWE then announced that the match at Hell In a Cell will now be a Triple Threat with Belair defending against Lynch and Asuka.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Stipulation to be announced at a later date by MVP.

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.