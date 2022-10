2K and WWE announced the following Chucky collaboration for the WWE SuperCard mobile game today, to go along with the season two premiere of Chucky on Syfy/USA Network this week:



Horror Icon Chucky Brings Thrills and Chills to WWE® SuperCard®



New Watch Party feature also arrives to offer fantasy booking fun for those in search of a less frightening alternative



Wanna play? Horror icon Chucky steps into the ring in WWE® SuperCard*, appearing October 5, 2022, through Halloween 2022, to elicit screams from card battlers everywhere! A special Arcane tier card featuring the dreaded doll will be first offered through a new Quest line that challenges players to complete objectives across the game. Players in Arcane tier or above who complete this Quest will be rewarded with a guaranteed Chucky card. The Quest will be active October 5 through October 9, 2022.



For players who miss out on the Quest or want to Pro or Fortify Chucky, there will be more chances to obtain the card throughout October. Chucky will make multiple appearances in RewardMania and will also appear in other rewards and packs at select times.



For players who want a less scary experience, the Watch Party for the Extreme Rules premium live event is the place to be. Watch Party is a new, limited-time feature that allows players to flex their skills as fantasy bookers and chat with other players during select WWE events. While a Watch Party is active, players can try to predict match results using their own cards. The more correct predictions they make and the better the cards they use, the better their chances of receiving rewards.



For more information on WWE SuperCard and 2K, visit the game’s website at WWESuperCard.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe on YouTube.



*WWE SuperCard requires iOS 12.0 or later for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, and requires Android 5.0 and up for Android devices. App includes optional in-game purchases.



Cat Daddy Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).



All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

No Heart of Damballa required. Chucky is entering WWE SuperCard for a limited time on October 5 and Season 2 premieres tomorrow! 💀 Special quest, starting on Oct 5 for those at Arcane tier

💀 RewardMania drawings through Oct 12

💀 Chance in select packs through Halloween pic.twitter.com/h8o78TxfsB — WWE SuperCard (@WWESuperCard) October 4, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.