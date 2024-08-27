Adam Pearce continued his trend of doling out disciplinary fines to WWE Superstars this week.

During the August 27 episode of WWE Raw from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, CM Punk attacked Drew McIntyre from behind in the ring with a strap.

In the midst of the brawl, Punk began beating down various members of the WWE security team with the leather strap as well.

After the segment wrapped up, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce hopped on X and announced that he was issuing a fine to “The Best in the World” for getting physical with security.

“CM Punk has been fined an undisclosed amount for assaulting security with the leather strap that will be used in his Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash In Berlin,” Pearce wrote via X.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match is scheduled for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 this Saturday, August 31, from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.