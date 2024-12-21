“The Best in the World” has a dance partner for the annual WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at Madison Square Garden.
On Saturday, WWE announced that CM Punk will be squaring off against Ludwig Kaiser at the annual WWE Holiday Tour show at MSG in New York City on December 26.
“CM Punk vs. Ludwig Kaiser at the annual WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26,” read the announcement.
