“The Best in the World” won’t be out too long following the latest attack from Drew McIntyre.

As noted on this week’s “season premiere” of WWE Raw from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Adam Pearce announced that he spoke with CM Punk, who informed him he’s not done after McIntyre’s attack from September 2.

In fact, Punk will be returning at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 for a trilogy bout against “The Scottish Warrior” inside of Hell In A Cell.

Before the 10/5 premium live event in Atlanta, GA., however, “The Second City Saint” will make his WWE Raw return, when he makes his comeback two weeks after McIntyre’s bracelet-breaking beatdown on 9/2.

CM Punk returns to WWE Raw on September 16 in Portland, Oregon.

Also announced for the 9/16 WWE on USA red brand program is The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods against The Judgment Day team of Finn Balor & JD McDonagh for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

