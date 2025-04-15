“The American Nightmare” will be in the house for the final WrestleMania 41 “go-home show.”

During the April 14 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing live on this coming Friday night’s WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also scheduled for the April 18 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is the final show leading into WrestleMania 41 weekend on Saturday and Sunday, is an appearance by John Cena, the latest annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance, as well as The Street Profits defending their WWE Tag-Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns.

