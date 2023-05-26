WWE has announced a storyline injury for Cody Rhodes going into Saturday’s Night of Champions match against Brock Lesnar.

WWE announced today that Rhodes has a broken arm, due to the RAW attack by Lesnar. As seen below, Rhodes appeared in a sling at today’s Night of Champions press conference.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared with Rhodes and said this isn’t the best situation or the smartest decision, but he’s going to let Cody and Brock fight because they want to, and the fans want to see them fight.

For those wondering, Rhodes is not legitimately injured. The broken arm is just a part of the storyline for the match after Lesnar refused to let go of the Kimura Lock on RAW. Rhodes refused medical treatment because he did not want to be pulled from the match by doctors.

BREAKING: Although @CodyRhodes has a broken arm, @TripleH promises that The American Nightmare's match against @BrockLesnar is still on for tomorrow at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/VW30R81hAw — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2023

