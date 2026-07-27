The lineups for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” are set.

And we know them.

WWE kicked off 2026 SummerSlam week on Monday morning by announcing which matches will take place at WWE SummerSlam Saturday and WWE SummerSlam Sunday this coming weekend.

“The days are set,” the announcement read. “Here are your matches for SummerSlam SATURDAY and SummerSlam SUNDAY in Minnesota streaming at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App!”

Check out the official lineups via the WWE SummerSlam Instagram post embedded below.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.