WWE Announces Contract Signing, New Match and More for RAW Tonight

WWE has announced that a SummerSlam contract signing will open tonight’s RAW broadcast on the USA Network.

Tonight’s taped RAW will feature Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio signing their SummerSlam contract to open the show.

WWE has also announced Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega for tonight’s RAW. This is a follow-up to Belair wanting answers for who poisoned her husband, RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, on last week’s show. WWE is advertising that Angelo Dawkins will be in Belair’s corner tonight, while Andrade and Angel Garza will be with Vega.

WWE is also teasing more from RETRIBUTION on tonight’s RAW. They posted the following teaser announcement for the group:

What will RETRIBUTION’s next move be? Last Monday, the mysterious group known as RETRIBUTION sent their first message to the WWE Universe, setting fire to the generator at the WWE Performance Center. Friday on SmackDown, the menaces crashed the blue brand and absolutely destroyed it, terrorizing the audience, chasing off the commentary team and camera men with baseball bats and pipes before spray painting the ringside area and carving through the ring ropes with a chainsaw. If it wasn’t clear before, it is now. RETRIBUTION is here to wreak havoc on WWE. What will their next move be? Can anyone stop them?

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Mickie James returns

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

* Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio open RAW with their SummerSlam contract signing

* Who will fight in RAW Underground next?

* Zelina Vega vs. Bianca Belair

* What will be RETRIBUTION’s next move?

* Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match. Asuka earns a SummerSlam title shot from Bayley’s partner if she wins, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.