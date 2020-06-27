WWE Announces Contract Signings for RAW

WWE has announced a double contract signing for Monday’s WWE RAW episode on the USA Network.

The segment will see the contracts signed for two top title matches at WWE’s “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view on July 19 – Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. All four competitors will be in the ring for the double contract signing at the same time.

The WWE Title match and the RAW Women’s Title match are the only Extreme Rules bouts officially announced as of this writing.

WWE also announced that the feud with Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, his son Dominick, Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black will continue during Monday’s RAW. It’s likely that some sort of match will also be confirmed for Extreme Rules during that segment.

Monday’s RAW is scheduled to be taped on Saturday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.