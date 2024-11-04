WWE Crown Jewel was big business.

Record-setting big.

On Monday, WWE released the following announcement:

CROWN JEWEL BREAKS ALL-TIME VIEWERSHIP RECORD

November 4, 2024 — WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Saturday’s Crown Jewel event from Riyadh saw a 28% viewership increase vs. 2023, marking a new record as the most-viewed WWE event ever from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the sixth annual Crown Jewel sold out Mohammed Abdo Arena in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

The event was highlighted by the introduction of the Crown Jewel Championship Titles which were decided by champion vs. champion matches. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes outlasted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in the main event and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax to capture the inaugural Crown Jewel titles.