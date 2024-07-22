Another event has been added to the WWE SummerSlam weekend lineup.

The company announced this morning that world heavyweight champion Damian Priest will appear live at the Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2nd. This will be ahead of the word premiere screening of Priest’s WWE 24 documentary. Full details can be found below.

WWE today announced it will host Damian Priest Live at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 at 12 p.m. ET as part of SummerSlamweekend. The event will feature the world premiere screening of WWE 24: Damian Priest in addition to a panel discussion with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Tickets for Damian Priest Live will go on sale Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET via http://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET.

WWE 24: Damian Priest is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the long, obstacle-filled journey that Priest endured on his path to becoming World Heavyweight Champion. The documentary features exclusive interviews with El Campeón and his family, WWE Hall of Famers Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Undertaker and Paul Heyman, members of The Judgment Day and other WWE Superstars.

Two additional WWE events will take place at The Agora Theater in Cleveland during SummerSlam weekend: Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland, which will return for its second show following a successful sold-out event in Toronto ahead of Money in the Bank, and Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show featuring WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker. Tickets for all events are available at http://www.agoracleveland.com/.