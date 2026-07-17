Danhausen is getting his own parade in New York City this weekend.

While Danhausen didn’t appear at the New York Knicks’ championship parade, WWE has announced that he’ll be leading an “Uncursing Parade” through New York City on Saturday as part of Fanatics Fest festivities.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET ahead of that night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Danhausen is set to face JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification match. The procession will start at the Javits Center and make its way to Madison Square Garden, with WWE also announcing that the event will stream live on its YouTube channel.

The Danhausen-themed festivities will continue on Sunday with a Danhausen lookalike contest taking place at Fanatics Fest.

Also announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event is an appearance by 2026 NBA Finals MVP and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who is scheduled to appear alongside Roman Reigns at Madison Square Garden.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.