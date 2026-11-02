WWE has announced when and where the company’s annual Royal Rumble premium live event will be taking place.

The company issued an official press release on Monday morning with all of the details.

Check out the complete announcement below.

Glendale to host 40th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday, Feb. 6 at State Farm Stadium Nov. 2, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with Arizona Sports & Events Alliance and Legends Global, today announced the 40th annual Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As part of Royal Rumble weekend in Glendale, Desert Diamond Arena will host a double event on Friday, Feb. 5, featuring both Friday Night SmackDown and AAA Road to Rey de Reyes. This will be Arizona’s third time hosting Royal Rumble following previous editions in 2019 and 2013. The Premium Live Event will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble Matches, with the winners each receiving a championship match opportunity at WrestleMania 43. Tickets for Royal Rumble will go on sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, at noon ET/10 a.m. MST local via SeatGeek.com. General presale for Royal Rumble tickets will begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, at noon ET/10 a.m. MST. Additionally, an exclusive presale for Club WWE members will begin Monday, Nov. 16, at noon ET/10 a.m. MST, granting members early access to Royal Rumble tickets. For more information, fans can visit www.WWE.com/ClubWWE. Ahead of the general ticket on-sale date, fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: wwe.com/RoyalRumble27. VIP Experience packages for Royal Rumble will also be available via On Location, TKO’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to events, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and more. Additional information will be made available at http://onlocationexp.com/royalrumble. Additional ticketing information for Friday Night SmackDown and AAA Road to Rey de Reyes will be announced in the coming weeks. In May, TKO Group Holdings, Inc., Arizona Sports & Events Alliance and Legends Global announced a multi-year agreement to stage a series of premier UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events in Arizona, including NOCHE UFC, Royal Rumble and the PBR World Finals: Championship. The seven-event agreement spans three years and marks TKO’s first-ever agreement with a state-level organization spanning UFC, WWE, PBR and Zuffa Boxing, bringing several of TKO’s most high-profile live sports and entertainment properties to one of the country’s leading major-event destinations. Royal Rumble will stream in the U.S. exclusively on the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan and on Netflix internationally.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Royal Rumble Results coverage.