WWE is headed to “The Lone Star State” for this year’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event.

On Monday morning, WWE issued a press release to officially announce that WWE Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Houston to host 40th annual Survivor Series at Daikin Park on Saturday, Nov. 28

WWE, in partnership with Houston First Corporation and the Houston Astros, have announced that Survivor Series: WarGames will be at Daikin Park in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 28, marking the event’s return to the city for the first time since 2017.

Tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames will go on sale starting Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.com. General presale for Survivor Series: WarGames tickets will begin Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. ET /10 a.m. CT. Additionally, an exclusive presale for Club WWE members will begin Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. ET /10 a.m. CT, granting members early access to Survivor Series: WarGames tickets.

Click here to register now to receive general presale information.

For the second consecutive year, Survivor Series: WarGames will be held in a major sports stadium, following last year’s event at Petco Park in San Diego, which set records for gate and attendance. This marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held at Daikin Park since Royal Rumble in 2020.

“Houston is the perfect host city to celebrate this milestone chapter in Survivor Series’ storied history, and we look forward to partnering with Houston First and the Houston Astros to deliver an unforgettable event,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“We are proud to be able to help bring one of the world’s premier entertainment brands to Houston for what promises to be an unforgettable holiday weekend,” said Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First. “Hosting WWE Survivor Series will bring thousands of passionate fans to our city and generate a significant economic impact for community. Houston has earned a reputation for delivering world-class entertainment events, and we look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our destination.”

“We are excited to host the WWE Survivor Series at Daikin Park, just the second time this world class event will be held in a Major League stadium,” said Rachel Quan, Vice President, Special Events for the Houston Astros. “The Houston Astros and Daikin Park take great pride in showcasing our city through big events – from concerts, to the World Baseball Classic and beyond. Having a WWE event in our park for the first time since 2020 is another special event our team is excited to bring to our ballpark and our city.”

Additionally, Survivor Series Priority Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans unrivaled access to every exhilarating moment. Packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/survivorseries.

Houston has a rich WWE history spanning decades, having hosted marquee events such as WrestleMania (2009 and 2001), Royal Rumble (2020 and 1989) and Survivor Series (2017), as well as Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Survivor Series’ return to Houston reflects WWE’s growing work with local government and private-sector partners to bring major live events to fans in key markets.