Triple H revealed today that WWE is returning to Canada this summer with PLEs.
An episode of SmackDown will be held on July 5th, followed by Money in the Bank on the next day. The action-packed weekend will conclude with NXT’s Heatwave on Sunday, July 7th.
All of these events will be taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This summer, for the first time ever, Money in the Bank heads to Toronto and headlines a massive weekend at @ScotiabankArena.
7/5 #SmackDown
7/6 #MITB
7/7 #NXTHeatwave
Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada… this is going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/z0xPjR7Ezb
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 4, 2024