WWE announced that the NXT Vengeance Day special will take place on February 4, 2024. The following was issued:

NXT VENGEANCE DAY® SET FOR CLARKSVILLE, TENN. ON FEBRUARY 4

Tickets For The NXT Premium Live Event On Sale Friday, December 8

STAMFORD, Conn., November 27, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn. on Saturday, February 4. This marks the first-ever NXT premium live event to take place in Tennessee.

Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. CT via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are available now by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005F699A262129.

NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and more.