The date and location is set for this year’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event.

WWE.com released the following announcement on Tuesday:

WASHINGTON D.C. TO HOST VENGEANCE DAY ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15 AT ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA

Tickets On Sale Friday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT

Exclusive Presale Access Begins Tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT

January 7, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, today announced that Vengeance Day will take place Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the NXT Premium Live Event go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, January 9 at 11:59pm ET / 8:59pm PT.

“Following a historic night, we are excited to bring the first premium live event to Washington, D.C. in nearly nine years with our great partners at Events DC,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. “We look forward to showcasing our extraordinary talent in front of a rich wrestling town come February 15.”

To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/vengeanceday-2025-presale.

Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action including NXT Champion Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, and more.

Vengeance Day will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock starting at 7pm ET/4 pm PT.