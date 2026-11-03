John Cena made a major announcement during the November 2 episode of WWE Raw, revealing several details regarding the upcoming John Cena Classic tournament.

Appearing during the second hour of the show in Brooklyn, New York, Cena received a massive reaction from the crowd before confirming that WWE will present two episodes of Raw on Monday, December 14.

The regularly scheduled episode will take place in Perth, Australia, while a special John Cena Classic edition of Raw will emanate from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Cena also unveiled the John Cena Classic Championship, which will be awarded to the winner of the tournament. The custom title features a design inspired by Cena’s iconic spinner championship belt.

Additionally, members of Club WWE will have an opportunity to participate in the tournament selection process by voting on certain entrants.

To conclude the announcement, Cena revealed Cody Rhodes as the first official invitee to the inaugural John Cena Classic tournament.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Raw Results 11/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena just announced the John Cena Classic will take place on Dec. 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex! https://t.co/VZk9lam17L — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2026