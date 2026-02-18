WWE is taking its biggest shows across the pond this summer.

The company announced via WWE.com on Tuesday morning that it will embark on a multi-country European tour, with stops scheduled in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

The headline news?

Italy will host its first-ever WWE Premium Live Event this May, as the company presents WWE Clash In Italy.

It’s a historic milestone for the country and another sign of WWE’s continued international expansion strategy.

The upcoming tour will feature 11 total stops across Europe. In addition to Clash In Italy, fans overseas can expect three episodes of Raw, two episodes of SmackDown, and five non-televised live events rounding out the schedule.

Featured below is the complete schedule:

* Friday, May 29: SmackDown at Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain

* Sunday, May 31: WWE Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

* Monday, June 1: Raw at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

* Tuesday, June 2: House show at Zenith de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France

* Wednesday, June 3: House show at MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal

* Thursday, June 4: House show at Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain

* Friday, June 5: SmackDown at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy

* Saturday, June 6: House show at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy

* Sunday, June 7: House show at Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy

* Monday, June 8: Raw at Accor Arena in Paris France

* Monday, June 22: Raw at O2 Arena in London, England

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy results coverage.