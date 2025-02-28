WWE continues to fill out their 2025 calendar of dates and locations for episodes of their weekly Monday Night Raw on Netflix and Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network programs.

On Friday morning, the company announced 12 new events as part of their “Road to WrestleMania” tour, which includes the dates and locations of several upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE® ANNOUNCES 12 EVENTS AS PART OF 2025 TOUR Tickets on Sale Friday, March 7 at 10am ET/7am PT



Exclusive Presale Access Begins Wednesday, March 5 at 10am ET/7am PT



February 28, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 12 live events as part of the company’s 2025 touring schedule.



Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10am ET/7am PT via WWE.com/Events. To register for pre-sale opportunities, which begin Wednesday, March 5 at 10am ET/7am PT, please visit: WWE.com/new-events-presale-registration.

* Monday, April 28: Kansas City, Missouri, RAW, T-Mobile Center

* Monday, May 12: Louisville, Kentucky, RAW, KFC Yum Center

* Friday, May 16: Greensboro, North Carolina, SmackDown, First Horizon Coliseum

* Monday, May 19: Greenville, South Carolina, RAW, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

* Friday, May 23: Savannah, Georgia, SmackDown, EnMarket Arena

* Friday, May 30: Knoxville, Tennessee, SmackDown, Thompson Boling Arena

* Monday, June 2: Tulsa, Oklahoma, RAW, BOK Center

* Friday, June 13: Lexington, Kentucky, SmackDown, Rupp Arena

* Monday, June 16: Green Bay, Wisconsin, RAW, Resch Center

* Friday, June 20: Grand Rapids, Michigan, SmackDown, Van Andel Arena

* Monday, June 23: Columbus, Ohio, RAW, Nationwide Arena

* Monday, June 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, RAW, PPG Paints Arena

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.