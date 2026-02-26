WWE continues to lock in their schedule coming out of WrestleMania 42 Season.

On Thursday, the company issued a press release to announce 11 new dates and locations for episodes of Raw and SmackDown taking place after WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 in Las Vegas, NV.

WWE Corporate announced the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 11 NEW DATES FOR RAW AND SMACKDOWN Tickets On Sale Friday, March 6 at 10am Local in Each Market Presale Access Begins Thursday, March 5 at 10am Local February 26, 2026 – WWE today announced eleven new dates for Raw and SmackDown in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10am local. Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, March 5 at 10am local. Fans can register to be the first to receive exclusive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration. * Friday, April 24 – Fort Worth, Texas – SmackDown – Dickies Arena

* Monday, April 27 – Laredo, Texas – RAW – Sames Auto Arena

* Friday, May 1 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – SmackDown – BOK Center

* Monday, May 4 – Omaha, Nebraska – RAW – CHI Health Center

* Friday, May 8 – Jacksonville, Florida – SmackDown – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

* Monday, May 11 – Knoxville, Tennessee – RAW – Thompson-Boling Arena

* Friday, May 15 – Columbia, South Carolina – SmackDown – Colonial Life Arena

* Monday, May 18 – Greensboro, North Carolina – RAW – First Horizon Coliseum

* Friday, May 22 – Lexington, Kentucky – SmackDown – Rupp Arena

* Monday, June 15 – Baltimore, Maryland – RAW – CFG Bank Arena

* Friday, June 19 – Kansas City, Missouri – SmackDown – T-Mobile Center

