WWE issued the following press release today:

TICKETS FOR WWE® AUGUST TOUR ACROSS U.K., IRELAND AND FRANCE ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 16

“Road To Clash in Paris” Tour Presale Begins Wednesday, May 14 at 10am Local

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-clash-in-paris

May 6, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for the upcoming U.K., Ireland and France tour on the road to Clash in Paris this August will go on sale Friday, May 16 at 10am local time.

Presale for the Road to Clash in Paris Tour will begin Wednesday, May 14 at 10am local time. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-clash-in-paris.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final WWE appearances in Dublin, Lyon and Paris as part of his 2025 Farewell tour.

Fans will have the opportunity to see WWE Superstars including World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, GUNTHER, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Penta, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, LA Knight, WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day and The Bloodline*.

This marks the first-ever televised SmackDown to emanate from Dublin (August 22), and the first time in 12 years that WWE will broadcast an event from Birmingham (August 25).

Combo tickets for Clash in Paris and Monday Night Raw at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1, are available now from www.ticketmaster.fr. Clash in Paris will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in the French capital.

*Talent subject to change

