Three matches have been announced for Friday’s WWE 205 Live on Peacock and the WWE Network, including the debut of a new female Superstar.

Friday’s show will feature women’s division tag team action as Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz team up to face Katrina Cortez and newcomer Yulisa Leon.

Leon, billed as WWE’s first Mexican-born female Superstar, appeared in a brief backstage segment with Xyon Quinn and another woman on the recent NXT 2.0 reboot episode, but this will be her first match. Leon is Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias, a second generation wrestler and bodybuilder from Mexico, who is the daughter of Mexican wrestler Bronco (Ulises Cantu Gutierrez), who often worked for CMLL. She won three gold medals at the 2019 Weightlifting World Cup, then signed with WWE this past April.

Xyon Quinn vs. Jeet Rama has also been announced for tomorrow night.

Quinn made his official TV debut back on 205 Live in late August, and has been working NXT TV and 205 Live since then. He is currently on a five-match winning streak over Andre Chase, Boa, Oney Lorcan twice, and Malik Blade. Rama signed with WWE in 2017 and has worked numerous live events, but didn’t make his TV debut until losing to AJ Styles at WWE’s Superstar Spectacle event taped for India back in January. He made his return to TV on last week’s 205 Live episode, losing to Boa.

Finally, Blade vs. Duke Hudson has also been announced for this week’s 205 Live episode.

Since the recent NXT 2.0 reboot, Hudson has just worked one match and that was last week’s win over Grayson Waller. He was back on TV this week for the premiere of his “Duke’s Poker Room” segment. Blade debuted back on 205 Live in mid-September, then on NXT TV earlier this month. He has lost all 5 matches he’s been in, against Boa, Ikemen Jiro, Dante Chen, Tony D’Angelo, and Quinn.

