The arrival of WWE UNREAL is coming soon.

On Wednesday, WWE and Netflix confirmed the debut date for the season premiere of the new WWE UNREAL behind-the-scenes original series.

Scheduled for July 29, 2025 on Netflix, WWE UNREAL will give a fans a look behind the curtain like never before, with cameras in the writers room and other areas backstage that are rarely shown to the public.

“OFFICIAL: WWE: Unreal Season 1 will release on Netflix on July 29,” Netflix Sports announced. “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”