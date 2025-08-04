The WWE schedule for 2025 continues to fill up.
On Monday morning, the company kicked the week off with an official announcement regarding the location of three upcoming episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown in the month of September.
Check out the official announcement with all of the details via the press release below.
WWE® ANNOUNCES THREE NEW RAW & SMACKDOWN DATES ACROSS THE U.S.Tickets On Sale Friday, August 8 at 10am Local in Each Market
Presale Access Begins Wednesday, August 6 at 10am Local
August 4, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10am local.
Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10am local until Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local.
* Friday, September 19 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio (SmackDown)
* Monday, September 22 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana (Raw)
* Friday, September 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida (SmackDown)
