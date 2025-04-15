WWE issued a press release on Tuesday morning to announce the details regarding the return of Cody Rhodes’ video podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?,” presented by WWE and Fanatics, and sponsored by Wheatley American Vodka.

“The American Nightmare” hosted an initial season of the show last summer on WWE’s official YouTube channel, which featured interviews on his tour bus with the likes of Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, LA Knight and others.

Featured below is the complete announcement regarding the debut of the new season of Cody Rhodes’ podcast later this month.

WWE® & FANATICS PARTNER TO LAUNCH “WHAT DO YOU WANNA TALK ABOUT” PODCAST WITH UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION CODY RHODES

Debut Episode Premieres Later This Month

“What Do You Wanna Talk About” Sponsored by Wheatley American Vodka

April 15, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Fanatics today announced the launch of “What Do You Wanna Talk About” hosted by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, a podcast sponsored by Wheatley American Vodka. The first episode will debut later this month, with new episodes launching every other week.

“What Do You Wanna Talk About” will feature Rhodes one-on-one with WWE Superstars and Legends as they share never-before-heard stories, discuss their career-defining moments and more while enjoying their favorite cocktail from Wheatley Vodka, the Official Vodka of WWE made in the Heartland at America’s oldest continuously operating distillery, Buffalo Trace Distillery. The podcast expands on the Rhodes-led digital franchise which launched in July 2024 and featured interviews with Randy Orton, Bianca Belair and others, as “The American Nightmare” traversed the country in his Wheatley-wrapped tour bus. New episodes will be available across all audio platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 108 million subscribers.

In March, WWE announced that Fanatics will partner on producing and distributing all WWE podcasts, strengthening an already successful partnership between the two brands, which includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and more. The expanded partnership includes the recent launch of “The Raw Recap Show” hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts which reacts to the highlights and headlines of every episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE will also debut an instant-reaction podcast hosted by Morant and Roberts following each Premium Live Event, with the first episode debuting after WrestleMania® 41.

In 2022, Fanatics became WWE’s exclusive global e-commerce partner and later expanded their comprehensive long-term sports and entertainment partnership to include operations of WWE’s global event merchandise business which has led to record growth for WWE’s annual calendar of live events, including Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble® and more. In 2024, WWE and Fanatics hosted the first-ever WWE World – Fanatics Events’ debut event – as part of a record-breaking WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Returning for WrestleMania 41, WWE World is a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

