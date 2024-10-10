The first details for WWE’s return to Ireland have surfaced.
This week, the following promotional announcement was sent to media to advertise the upcoming WWE live event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on November 3, 2024.
WWE ANNOUNCES RETURN TO THE U.K. & IRELANDAiken Promotions Presents
WWE LIVE!
Sunday 3rd November 2024
3Arena, Dublin
** limited number of tickets still available **
#WWEDublin
WWE comes to Dublin for the first and only time in 2024
Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
WWE Women’s Championship Match: Naomi vs. Nia Jax
United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Plus, see your favorite WWE Superstars including:
* Bayley
* Kevin Owens
* The Street Profits
* Bianca Belair
* Pretty Deadly
* Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton
* And Many More!
TALENT SUBJECT TO CHANGE
*Card is subject to change*
Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.ie
Premium Fan & Superstar Meet & Greet Experience Packages Available
