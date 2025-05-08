The WWE Backlash Store is coming to “The Gateway To The West.”

Ahead of this Saturday’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event at Enterprise Center, WWE has announced details regarding the WWE Backlash Store coming to town for the show headlined by John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

WWE Backlash Store is coming to St. Louis The WWE Backlash Store is coming to St. Louis. Shop the largest collection of WWE Backlash merchandise under one roof. This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more! The WWE Backlash Store is free and open to the public. Store Location:

The Victor

1717 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63103 Store Hours: Thursday, 5/8

10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Friday, 5/9

10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday, 5/10

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday, 5/11

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

