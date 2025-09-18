WWE has launched the first-ever WrestlePalooza store.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut premium live event this coming Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN., the company released an announcement regarding the WrestlePalooza Store.

From WWE.com:

Wrestlepalooza Store takes over Indianapolis Sept. 18-21

Get ready, WWE Universe – Wrestlepalooza is taking over Indianapolis! Step into history at the official Wrestlepalooza Store, open Thursday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 21. Score exclusive merchandise from ESPN’s inaugural event that you won’t find anywhere else.

Be among the first to own the all-new Wrestlepalooza replica title, plus shop Superstar apparel, collectibles, replica mini titles and so much more.

Also, don’t miss your chance to take a photo with WWE Superstars Maxxine Dupri and IYO SKY! *Full details below.

Store location:

723 S. Capitol Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46225

Store hours:

* Thursday, Sept. 18

11 a.m. -5 p.m.

* Friday, Sept. 19

10 a.m.-9 p.m.

* Saturday, Sept. 20

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

* Sunday, Sept. 21

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WWE Superstar photos

* Maxxine Dupri

Friday, Sept. 19

1 p.m.

* IYO SKY

Sunday, Sept. 21

11:30 a.m.

*WWE Superstar photos: First come, first served. Wristband required. Wristbands will be given out one hour prior to the photo opportunity. Photos only; no autograph signings.