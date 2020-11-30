WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will give an exclusive interview during tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced the McIntyre interview for tonight’s show, but no details were provided. This will be McIntyre’s first appearance since winning the WWE Title from Randy Orton on November 16, and his first appearance since losing the non-title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22. He did not appear last Monday.

As noted, tonight’s RAW will also see a new #1 contender for McIntyre crowned, presumably for his title defense at WWE TLC on December 20. The Sudden Death Triple Threat to crown the new #1 contender will feature AJ Styles, Riddle and Keith Lee.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW episode. Below is the updated line-up:

* Elias vs. Jeff Hardy in a Symphony of Destruction match

* Randy Orton appears with Alexa Bliss on “A Moment of Bliss”

* Sudden Death Triple Threat to determine new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre gives an exclusive interview

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.