WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now on Cameo.
WWE made the official announcement today and posted a video of McIntyre plugging his Cameo account, as seen in the tweet below.
Video requests from the WWE Champion are currently going for $400.
How about a Claymore as a stocking stuffer? @DMcIntyreWWE is OFFICIALLY on @BookCameo! https://t.co/xxW6XdbdyV pic.twitter.com/8B5FpBHa4F
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
