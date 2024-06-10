An announcement for tomorrow’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.
Eddy Thorpe will be back in action, his first time on NXT since December 2023 when he defeated Dijak in an NXT Underground match. WWE aired vignettes teasing Thorpe’s return at NXT Battleground.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:
-Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
-Michin vs. Jaida Parker
-Dante Chen vs. Lexis King in a Singapore Cane Match
-Wendy Choo returns
-Eddy Thorpe returns