The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

During the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the main event for the November 4 episode of WWE Raw was announced.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced a Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender match to determine the next challenger for WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER for the post-WWE Crown Jewel 2024 episode of WWE Raw.

Scheduled for the WWE Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend, which will air as the 11/4 episode this coming Monday night at 8/7c on USA Network, is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus in a Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender bout.

We will have complete WWE Raw spoilers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the November 4, 2024 episode soon after the taping concludes.

