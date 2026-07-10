The General Insurance® Announces Finalists for WWE® Fan of the Year Contest

Public voting opens today as three WWE superfans compete for an all-expenses-paid SummerSlam experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 9, 2026) – The General Insurance®, the first-ever Official Auto Insurance Partner of WWE®, and WWE today announced the three finalists for WWE Fan of the Year presented by The General. Launched around WrestleMania® 42, the nationwide contest recognizes WWE fans whose passion, dedication and personal stories exemplify the spirit of the WWE Universe and demonstrate the impact WWE has on its fans beyond sports entertainment.

Public voting opens today, July 9, and closes July 12. Fans can visit The General’s Instagram account (@TheGeneralAuto), to watch each finalist’s story and vote by liking their favorite finalist’s post. The full video featuring all three finalists can be viewed here.

The finalist with the most verified votes will be named The General’s WWE Fan of the Year and receive the ultimate all-expenses-paid SummerSlam® experience in Minneapolis next month, including ringside tickets, a backstage tour and a meet-and-greet with WWE Superstars. The winner will be announced on Instagram following verification of the final vote count.

MEET THE 2026 WWE FAN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY THE GENERAL FINALISTS

Junior Holguin | Queens, N.Y.

Junior’s WWE obsession started at age five with one glimpse of The Undertaker, and he never looked back. He spent his childhood watching SmackDown and RAW with his family until bedtime cut him off, relying on his parents to fill him in every morning on what he missed. Now, everyone in his life knows him as the die-hard fan who will do anything to attend a live event, track down an autograph, or add another belt or Funko to his collection. Junior credits his idol CM Punk’s underdog mentality as a mindset he has carried into so many aspects of his personal life. He leveraged that and WWE’s “always be a champion” ethos to help him become

the first person in his family to graduate college. Since then, he has continued to face life’s adversities with the same full-energy determination he brings to everything he does.

Nicholas King | Cerritos, Calif.

Nicholas has been a WWE fan since age nine, when pay-per-view nights with his grandfather became a sacred ritual. When his grandpa passed, he kept watching as a quiet, personal way of holding onto that bond. Since then, his love for WWE has only grown and spread. Eleven years ago, he took his now-wife to WrestleMania 31 as one of their first dates, and she’s been hooked ever since. This year, she fought through major surgery and an ER visit just weeks before WrestleMania 42, with one goal keeping her going: making it to the show with Nicholas to see her idol Stephanie Vaquer compete. For Nicholas, WWE has never been just entertainment. It’s the thread that connects him to his grandfather’s memory, the backdrop of his love story, and proof that the things worth showing up for are always worth fighting for.

Raina Tanner | Warren, Ohio

Raina grew up as one of seven kids crowding around the TV with her parents, and that love for WWE never left her. Today, she channels it into the next generation, pouring that same energy into her daughter and the girls she serves through her local dance studio, built for local girls who might not otherwise have access to the art. But Raina’s most powerful fan moment goes far beyond entertainment. After receiving a cancer diagnosis, she buried it in silence, seeing vulnerability as weakness. It wasn’t until Roman Reigns stepped into the ring and publicly shared his own leukemia battle that everything shifted. Watching her idol reframe strength gave her the courage to open up, and ultimately claim the word survivor. That’s the mentality she now brings to every girl who walks through her studio doors: that showing up, being seen, and refusing to quit is what makes a champion.

“WWE has one of the most passionate fan communities in the world, and reviewing the Fan of the Year submissions only reinforced that,” said Kale Sligh, associate vice president of marketing at The General Insurance. “It was incredibly meaningful to hear the personal stories behind so many fans’ connections to WWE and see the role it has played in their lives. Narrowing the field to just three finalists was no easy task, and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to help choose a winner and celebrate the fans who make this community so special.”

For more information about The General’s WWE partnership and Fan of the Year contest, visit thegeneral.com/wwe.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed auto insurance agency and a subsidiary of Sentry Insurance Company. For over 60 years, The General has served under-served drivers who may find it difficult to secure coverage. The General takes an empathetic approach to insurance—ensuring all drivers have a flexible and reasonably priced option available when they need it most. To learn more about The General, visit www.thegeneral.com and follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. CONTEST ENTRY PERIOD HAS CLOSED. Voting held July 9-12 on Instagram. Not all are eligible; void where prohibited. ARV $33,510. See Official Rules at https://www.thegeneral.com/wwe. Contest sponsored by Sentry Insurance Company, 1800 North Point Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54481. Sentry is not affiliated with Instagram.

WWE Fan of the Year Contest voting is now underway.

The General Insurance issued a press release today with details and updates on the WWE Fan of the Year Contest.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.