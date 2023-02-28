The first face-off between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take place this Friday night during WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s RAW saw Rhodes defeat Chad Gable in singles action. After the match, Rhodes pointed to how he still has not had his first in-ring meeting with his WrestleMania 39 opponent. He then mentioned how Reigns will be on SmackDown this week, and he’s ecstatic for the appearance because he will also be there on the blue brand.

While Rhodes has worked SmackDown dark matches since returning to WWE, this looks to be his first blue brand TV appearance since Stardust was defeated by Apollo Crews on the April 26, 2016 SmackDown episode.

WWE previously announced that Reigns will be on Friday’s SmackDown to help clean up the ongoing issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, mainly Jey Uso.

Below is the updated card for Friday’s SmackDown from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, along with the related RAW clip:

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since Elimination Chamber to sort out issues within The Bloodline

* Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns in the ring

