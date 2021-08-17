WWE has announced their second NFT (non-fungible-tokens) release.

WWE will release a one-of-one John Cena Platinum NFT this Friday at 8pm ET as the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX hits the air.

A 24-hour auction for the Cena Platinum NFT will begin at 8pm ET this Friday. It appears there will be several Cena-related NFTs available for fans to purchase or bid on.

This NFT release comes after WWE had success with their first-ever NFT release during WrestleMania 37 weekend, for The Undertaker.

Cena will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam this Saturday.

Stay tuned for more details on the Cena NFT as they are announced.

THIS FRIDAY Just in time for #SummerSlam, @WWE drops a unique 1-of-1 @JohnCena Platinum NFT! Join the 24-hour auction this Friday at 8pm ET. Go to https://t.co/gtMs8R5oCy for more details. pic.twitter.com/xT6J0l90RG — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021

