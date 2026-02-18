WWE issued the following:

FIRST-EVER WWE® PREMIUM LIVE EVENT IN ITALY CONFIRMED FOR SUNDAY, MAY 31

First WWE Premium Live Event in Italy will take place at Turin’s Inalpi Arena as WWE Embarks on Major European Tour

WWE European Summer Tour Will Visit Italy, Spain, France, Portugal & U.K. with Raw broadcasting from Turin, Paris & London and SmackDown emanating from Barcelona & Bologna

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/wweliveeurope

February 18, 2026 – WWE today announced that the first-ever Premium Live Event to be held in Italy – Clash in Italy – will emanate from the Inalpi Arena in Turin on Sunday, May 31, 2026. This landmark event will form part of the WWE European Summer Tour which will see WWE Superstars visit cities across Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and the U.K.

Additionally, Monday Night Raw will also emanate from Turin’s Inalpi Arena on Monday, June 1, before broadcasting live from Paris’ Accor Arena the following week on Monday, June 8 and London’s O2 Arena on Monday, June 22.

Friday Night SmackDown will return to Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, May 29 from the Olimpic Arena Badalona before being broadcast once again from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, on Friday, June 5.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/wweliveeurope.

Pre-sales for the WWE European Summer Tour, including the Premium Live Event from Turin, Italy, will begin Wednesday, March 11. General on-sale tickets will be available from Friday, March 13.

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, World Tag Team Champions The Usos, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and many more.

