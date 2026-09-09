The first ever Spanish language WWE podcast has arrived.

Hosted by Andrea Bazarte and Eduardo Bates, the show will cover WWE and AAA in Spanish, with new video and audio episodes dropping every week.

WWE.com released the following announcement with all of the details:

WWE to debut first-ever Spanish-language podcast WWE Ahora

September 3, 2026 – WWE today announced the launch of WWE Ahora, WWE’s first-ever Spanish-language podcast and the first official podcast with content dedicated to AAA.

Hosted by Andrea Bazarte and Eduardo Bates, WWE Ahora will bring Spanish-speaking fans closer to the latest news from across WWE and AAA, offering a unique perspective on the biggest moments and the biggest stars from both brands.

New episodes of WWE Ahora will debut weekly, with the podcast available in both video and audio formats. Full video episodes will be available on the WWE Español YouTube channel, with audio episodes coming soon on all major podcast platforms.

The first episode launches today ahead of Triplemanía 34, AAA’s flagship event, which takes place for the first time ever across two-nights and two-countries on Friday, September 11, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and on Sunday, September 13, from Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Episode one of WWE Ahora will also celebrate WWE’s return to Mexico & South America with upcoming live events in Guadalajara (September 9), Quito (September 9), Bogotá (September 10), Monterrey (September 10), Buenos Aires (September 11) and Santiago (September 12). Additionally, SmackDown will emanate from Mexico City on Friday, September 11 and Raw will head to Mexico City on Monday, September 14.

The launch of WWE Ahora further expands WWE’s growing podcast offering in partnership with Fanatics, bringing more original content to fans around the world. WWE’s current podcast lineup includes What Do You Wanna Talk About? hosted by Cody Rhodes, What’s Your Story? hosted by Steph McMahon, Six Feet Under with The Undertaker and WWE Now, Raw Recap hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.