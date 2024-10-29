The first match has been announced for the post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Raw.

During the Raw Talk show for this week, it was announced that Chad Gable of American Made will go one-on-one against Dragon Lee of the LWO on the November 4 show.

Gable interfered in the LWO vs. New Day vs. War Raiders tag-team title number one contender match on the 10/28 Raw, attacking Mysterio and essentially costing the LWO a shot at tag-team gold.

