WWE has announced free-to-attend fan activations at Cardiff Castle for this coming Friday and Saturday, which is the day of the WWE Clash at The Castle event from Principality Stadium.

The Smyths Toys Pop-Up will feature a life-size WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig, a WWE Mattel Action Figure Display, a Funko Pop Photo Opportunity, an a WWE 2K22 Gaming Station, plus special appearances by WWE Superstars.

The Smyths Toys Pop-Up will be held at Cardiff Castle South Gate, from 10:30am – 6:30pm on Friday, and then from 9am – 5pm on Saturday.

The Undertaker Experience will feature a special memorabilia display with items from the career of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, plus a photo-op on Taker’s throne, and the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise.

The Undertaker Experience will be held at Cardiff Castle’s Undercroft, from 10am – 6pm on Friday with the last entry coming at 5pm, and from 9am – 6pm on Saturday with the last entry coming at 5pm.

