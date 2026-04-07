The lineups for WWE’s upcoming two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” are set.

Officially.

As advertised, WWE SmackDown play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore appeared on ESPN Get Up on Tuesday morning to announce the complete lineups for both nights of WrestleMania 42.

Night one will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the main event, while the show-closer for the second and final night will be CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Featured below are a look at the full cards for nights one and two of WrestleMania 42:

WRESTLEMANIA 42 SATURDAY (April 18, 2026)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Randy Orton (w/ Pat McAfee)

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Liv Morgan

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee defends against Becky Lynch

Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Lash Legend defend against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins, and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Unsanctioned match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu (ESPN2)

Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. The Usos & LA Knight (ESPN2)

WRESTLEMANIA 42 SUNDAY (April 19, 2026)

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defends against Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill defends against Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

United States Champion Sami Zayn defends against Trick Williams

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi (ESPN)

Ladder match: Intercontinental Champion Penta defends against Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Rusev, JD McDonagh, and Rey Mysterio (ESPN)

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.