WWE has announced a full line-up of programming for Clash of Champions Sunday.

A special edition of “La Previa de Clash of Champions” will air at 11am ET on the WWE Network, featuring Keith Lee, Jey Uso and Zelina Vega. A special airing of “The Best of Clash of Champions” will then air at 12pm ET. A special edition of The Bump will then air at 4pm ET on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Instagram. That show will feature WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, the injured Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Vega.

The Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show is scheduled for 6pm ET, and will also air on Tik Tok this time, plus the regular social platforms and the WWE Network. The Kickoff will also feature Vega vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. The Clash of Champions main show will begin at 7pm ET on the Network.

A WWE Watch Along livestream will air during Clash of Champions across all WWE social media platforms. The stream will feature Lee, Santino Marella, Dominik Mysterio, Xavier Woods, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and others.

Fans can then stay tuned into the WWE Network after Clash of Champions goes off the air as the new Broken Skull Sessions episode will air with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Kurt Angle.

Fans can then stay tuned into the WWE Network after Clash of Champions goes off the air as the new Broken Skull Sessions episode will air with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Kurt Angle.

