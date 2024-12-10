The 2024 NXT Women’s Iron Survivor will be in the house tonight.

Ahead of the post-WWE NXT Deadline 2024 episode of NXT on The CW Network, a new segment involving Giulia has been announced for the show.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Giulia speaks after becoming the Women’s Iron Survivor at Deadline Women’s Iron Survivor Giulia will speak after her impressive showing at Deadline that made her the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.



The Beautiful Madness defeated Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Zaria and Stephanie Vaquer to become the Iron Survivor and clinch a future championship opportunity.



Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe

* Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

