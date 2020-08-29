WWE has announced the guest lineup tomorrow’s edition of The Bump, which will lead into the Payback pay per view from the ThunderDome. Hall of Famer Booker T, Cesaro, and former WWE champion Kofi Kingston will appear to hype up the event, the second straight PPV after last weekend’s SummerSlam.

-Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal championship

-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship

-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States championship

-Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

-Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

-Big E vs. Sheamus