The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line at the company’s next premium live event.

During this week’s live episode of WWE Raw from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the show kicked off with a big announcement.

As WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER made his way to the ring to start off the show, a graphic flashed across the screen to officially announce “The Ring General” versus Damian Priest for the title at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is scheduled to emanate from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on November 30.