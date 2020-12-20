On Saturday, WWE announced several top stars for tomorrow’s live edition of The Bump. Guests announced include The Miz, Paul Heyman, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Natalya, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

The show airs at 4 p.m. ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. The TLC Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. ET followed by the TLC show an hour later.