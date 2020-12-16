WWE has announced several top stars for tomorrow’s live edition of The Bump. Guests announced include WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Kevin Owens and Carmella.

Stay tuned for news from The Bump tomorrow morning. The show airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

Does @CarmellaWWE have @SashaBanksWWE's number? Just days before challenging the #SmackDown Women's Champion at #WWETLC, we hope to get some more insight tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/JimShCLn4h — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 16, 2020

And what could #247Champion @RonKillings possibly have in store for us tomorrow on #WWETheBump?! Find out WHAT'S UP tomorrow at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork and @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/ToVDwHQqx3 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 16, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.