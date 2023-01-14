WWE has announced a few happenings for the next two episodes of SmackDown on FOX.

Next Friday’s SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meet Kevin Owens in the ring for a contract signing. This will make their title match official for the Royal Rumble.

Owens has feuded with The Bloodline for a few months now. Tonight’s SmackDown main event saw Owens pick up a DQ win over Sami Zayn, who was sent by Reigns to solve the KO problem. Sami thought he was on his own, as ordered by Reigns, but the finish saw Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos show up to attack Owens, which didn’t go over well with the confused and disappointed Sami. Zayn was preparing to finish Owens off when Sikoa and The Usos hit the ring.

The Royal Rumble go-home SmackDown on January 27 will feature Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio for the first time ever.

Kross and Mysterio have feuded for weeks now. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Mysterio com to the ring and talk about how he would not let Dominik Mysterio’s actions get him off track as he came to the blue brand for a fresh start. Rey then announced his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, but Kross interrupted and taunted Rey over Dominik. Rey slapped Kross and a fight broke out until Scarlett prevented Rey from hitting 619. This led to Kross choking Mysterio out with the Kross Jacket submission as fans booed, and while Scarlett held up a Mysterio tarot card at ringside as she watched Rey fade away.

The updated line-ups for the next two SmackDown on FOX episodes can be found below, along with related shots from tonight’s show.

January 20 SmackDown from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI:

* Royal Rumble contract signing for Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to kick off the tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, Butch and Ridge Holland, and Braun Strowman are also advertised, as well as RAW Superstars The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a dark main event

January 27 from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio for the first time ever

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and RAW Superstars The Street Profits are also advertised

