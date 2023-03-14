Hell In a Cell is now official for WWE WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s RAW opened with WWE Hall of Famer Edge calling out Finn Balor to figure out a way to end their lengthy feud. Edge accepted Balor’s recent WrestleMania challenge, and suggested they meet inside Hell In a Cell. WWE has since confirmed the match.

We’ve noted how this Hell In a Cell match was originally planned for the Royal Rumble, rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge. The gimmicks for each man have not been confirmed, but Balor noted in tonight’s promo that he went to hell before, but it spit him out because hell can’t handle his demons.

Balor vs. Edge will mark the first HIAC match on The Grandest Stage of Them All since WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker defeated Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

WrestleMania 39 will mark the second singles bout between The Rated R Superstar and The Prince after Balor won their “I Quit” match at WWE Extreme Rules in October 2022. There have also been three tag team bouts between the two – Edge teamed with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest for a win over Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan at Hell In a Cell in June 2022; Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Balor and Priest at Clash at The Castle in September 2022; Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix defeated Balor and Ripley at Elimination Chamber last month.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card, along with some of the rumored matches and related footage from RAW:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

HELL IN A CELL returns to #WrestleMania for the first time in seven years as @EdgeRatedR and @FinnBalor have a major score to settle! pic.twitter.com/gXSb810MRy — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 14, 2023

